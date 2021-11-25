Jeffrey S. Blank, age 61, of Gillett, passed away at home unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
Jeff was born Oct. 13, 1960 in Sellersville, PA, the son of the late Ernest Blank and Claire (Wenzel) Blank. He was a graduate of Souderton High School. He and the former Kim A. Hess were married Jan. 9, 1993 and enjoyed 28 years of marriage.
Jeff was formerly employed as a service advisor at Williams Ford of Sayre and was a dedicated father and husband. He enjoyed and was very active in all of his son’s activities. He could also be found in the great outdoors and was fond of archery hunting, spring turkey season and fishing. Jeff was a founding member of the National Wild Turkey Federation South East Chapter and was also a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers and Eagles.
Surviving are his loving wife, Kim A. Blank of Gillett; his mother, Claire Blank of Souderton, PA; his two sons, Austin Blank and Logan Blank, both of Gillett; a sister and brother-in-law, Kara and Craig Crivello; a nephew, Derek; nieces, Kyrsten and Olivia; and many friends.
Jeff was predeceased by his father, Ernest Blank.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
