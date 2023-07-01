Jennifer Lynn Booker, age 45, of Stevensville, PA passed away unexpectedly at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Jennifer was born on June 23, 1978 in Towanda, PA the daughter of Bonnie Mae (nee Barto) Mader and the late Carl Richard Mader (d. February 19, 2010). She was a graduate of the Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1997.
She married Daniel Joseph Booker on April 23, 1999, and together they raised two children. She was employed with PS Bank for 15 years in Operations. Recently she could be seen at Hidden Treasures Consignment Shop in Wyalusing, PA.
Jennifer attended the Camptown Community Church. She enjoyed going shopping and did the best she could collecting as many pairs of shoes and purses as possible. She took great pleasure in traveling up and down the east coast from Conway, NH to Dewey Beach, DE to Bar Harbor, ME to Ocean City, MD. Jennifer loved to help anyone and everyone. She always had the biggest welcoming smile on her face and was always happy to listen to anyone. She loved raising her children (and dogs) and spending time with all of her family.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Daniel Booker; her children, Prestin Booker and his fiancé, Madisyn Weaver of LeRaysville, PA and Kiera Booker and her significant other, Tony Parker of Stevensville, PA; her mother, Bonnie Mader of Camptown, PA; her sister, Nicole Newton (Shawn) of New Era, PA; her mother-in-law, Claire Nickeson of Hollenback, PA; her father-in-law, Steve Booker of Terrytown, PA; her brothers/sisters-in-law, Tina and Rex Cobb of Factoryville, PA, Kim and Robert Brown of Factoryville, PA, Jessica and Mike Nesslein of Tunkhannock, PA, and Katie and Joe Askins of Columbus, OH; her dog, Riley; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Funeral Service for Jennifer will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 12:00 noon from the Camptown Community Church with Reverend Helen Learn of the church officiating. Family and friends may call at the church on Monday, July 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at a later date at the Camptown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Camptown Community Church, c/o Bonnie Mader, 4553 Rt 706, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
