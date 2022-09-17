No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why....
Our hearts were broken on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 when our loving Jeremy Jude Lanzo, 39, passed away. A complete obituary will follow. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20th from 3 — 6 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of the special gift he was to all of us will follow at 6pm. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
