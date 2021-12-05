Jerry “Fuzz/Fuzzy” McNett, 68, life-time resident of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly, while surrounded by his loving family, at Williamsport’s UPMC Hospital on Thursday evening, December 2, 2021 following complications from surgery.
Born June 30, 1953 he was a son of Eleanor (Monroe) McNett and the late Jack W. McNett. Jerry was active in sports throughout high school and graduated from Canton Area High School with the class of 1971. He continued his education at WACC (Williamsport Area Community College) and earned an Associate’s degree in Horticulture. On November 19, 1977 he married the former Fern Parker in the East Point United Methodist Church. Together they have celebrated 44 years of devoted marriage and raised two daughters.
In younger years, Jerry worked for; the former Swayze Folding Box Company, Parker Hannifin both formerly of Canton, Mansfield State University and later retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology where he worked with the grounds crew for over 28 years until retiring in 2018.
Jerry was a true and dedicated Horticulturist. He enjoyed and took great pride in making the entry into Canton look nice. He spent countless hours at Hickok’s Fireman’s Field weed-eating to make a positive impression as folks drove into town. Jerry could also be seen spiffing up Canton’s Rod and Gun Club, the Moose Lodge, St. John’s Methodist Church in Grover, as well as, helping numerous neighbors with whatever they might need. Jerry was a true family man. He loved his daughter’s and enjoyed watching them, and their fellow teammates, participate in CHS sports as well as their involvement at Pennsylvania College of Technology sporting activities. Jerry liked to stay fit and exercise. He often could be seen riding his bike around town and in earlier years was an avid weight lifter.
Besides his mother Eleanor, surviving Jerry is his wife, Fern at home, daughters; Maria McNett of South Williamsport and Michelle McNett of Wellsboro, brothers, Dale (Mary) McNett of Warren, Craig (Connie) McNett of Canton, uncle, Jim McNett of TX, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; JoAnn (Jim) Black of Liberty, Sandra (Denny) Hall of State College, Sheila (Joe) Guillaume of Liberty and Jane (Berry) Hultz of Millerton, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and dear friends.
In addition to his father, Jerry was predeceased by his paternal grandparents; Garth and Marian McNett, aunts; Kathryn and Eloise McNett and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald “Buzz” and Helen Parker.
Maintaining to Jerry’s wishes and due to the current Covid pandemic, a private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s name may be directed to; Troy Junior Sportsman, P.O. Box 142, Troy, Pa. 16947, or the Penn College Athletic Sports, 1 College Ave., Williamsport, Pa. 17701.
The Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton is assisting his family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
