Jerry Lee Brown, loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday July 21, 2021, at the age of 79. Jerry is survived by his devoted and loving wife Nancy Brown, his daughter Jennifer Parks, her husband Adam Parks of Horseheads, NY, grandchildren Breanna Brown and Zacharie Parks, and niece Susie Swetter, her husband Sean and son Sullivan Swetter of Driggs, Idaho. He is predeceased by his daughter, Jillanne Callahan, who is survived by her husband, Jim Callahan of Baltimore, Maryland. As a young man, Jerry served in the Army, being stationed in Germany for a few years. Upon his return, he worked as a supervisor at Commonwealth Telephone company for 39 years. In his retirement, Jerry was a skilled golfer, who also loved to fish, hunt, and travel. He was a quiet, reserved man, who always had unexpected wit and humor ready, as long as you were paying close enough attention. It was easy to miss one of his well-timed quips. His sense of humor stayed with him through a tough journey with Alzheimer’s. While he may not have remembered, his family has fond memories of fishing with him at their family cottage in Ontario Canada, trips to Disney World, cruising the Caribbean, road trips to national parks, and of course, golfing. Private memorial services will be held for family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
- Jerry Lee Brown, 79
