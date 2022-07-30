Jessica Marie Ellis McClintic, 36, of Gillett, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
She was born on March 7, 1986, in Elmira, NY, the daughter of Donald James Ellis and Arla Willson.
Jessica loved spending time with her children, taking funny videos and horsing around together. She loved Facebook, Snapchat, and TikTok. She also loved art, music, and reading and writing poetry, and had one of her poems published. She enjoyed reading and spending time fishing.
Jessica is survived by her daughters; Chastity Ann McClintic and Breanna Mae Stahle, son; Aiden Lee Wolf, mother; Arla Willson, father; Donald James Ellis, brother; Douglas A. Naylor, sister; Mellissa I. Naylor, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honoring the families wishes, there will be no services at this time. The family is being cared for Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jessica’s memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryurbanfuneralhome.com.
