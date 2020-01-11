Jessie Evelyn (Graham) Herman of Cedar Ridge, Canton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 101, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Monday, Feb. 11, 1918 in Leolyn, Lycoming County, to Walter Lafayette and Clara Victoria (Jackson) Graham. Her paternal grandparents were Wellington (Ren) Lorenzo and Emma Almira (Dann) Graham and her maternal grandparents were Frank Leslie and Julia Anna (Spencer) Jackson. Jessie loved and cherished the time she spent with her grandparents. She was a 1936 graduate of Canton High School. On Saturday, Sept. 14, 1940 she married, James “Jim” Clark Herman at her parents’ home in Leolyn. After 68 years of marriage, Jim preceded her in death. Jessie was long-time member of the Grover Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School.
In earlier years, Jessie worked at Swayze’s Folding Box Company and nearly 20 years at Canford Manufacturing. In her community, she worked at the Grover Trading Company, Avery’s General Store, and substituted at the Grover Post Office and Grover Elementary School.
Jessie and Jim were blessed with three sons, two predeceased them; James A. Herman died shortly after birth in 1944 and Roger C. Herman in 1989.
She is survived by son, James “Jim” W Herman, of Canton. In addition, Jessie is survived by two daughters-in-law, Lois Finch and Kathleen “Kathy” Dennis; grandchildren, Penny (Jamison) Steffen, David Herman, Daniel (Angela) Herman and Michael Herman; great-grandchildren, Natasha Steffen, Austin Steffen, Trevor Steffen, Nathaniel Herman and Chloe Herman and great-great-grandson, Spencer Steffen. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and a very special niece (“little sister”), Clara Mae Rusk.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Jessie was predeceased by her siblings and the spouses, Welling “Timer” (Virginia) Graham, Clara “Elaine” (Clarence) Wilcox, Muriel “Molly” (Robert) Webster, Walter “Jack” (Frances) Graham, Roger “Tink” (June) Graham, Anna (Donald) Renstrom, and Emma (Paul) Machmer.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Grover Church of Christ, 20 Main Street, Grover, PA 17735 with Pastor Will Strunk and Reverend Duane Taylor officiating the service. Jessie will be laid to her final rest beside her husband and son in the Park Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Herman’s memory to the Grover Church of Christ, P.O. Box 139, Grover, PA 17735. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, in Canton is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www. pepperfuneralhomes.com.
“When an old person dies, a library burns to the ground” – African Proverb.
