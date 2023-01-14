Jill C. Gorman, Esquire, 52, of Monroeton, PA passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home.
Jill was born in Towanda, PA on March 20, 1970, the daughter of Judith (Barnes) Gorman and Paul Gorman. She was a 1988 graduate of Towanda Area High School where she was honored as class Salutatorian. Jill continued her education with a full scholarship at College Misericordia and was honored as the 1992 graduating class Valedictorian. While pursuing her doctorate degree, Jill taught at Notre Dame High School in Elmira, NY, Muhlenberg College, and Cabrini College. In 2003, Jill received her PhD from Temple University where she went on to teach at Rollins College in Winter Park, FL, Misericordia University, and Lackawanna College. In 2020, she graduated Cum Laude from the Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University where she attended with a full scholarship and held membership with the Woolsack Honor Society.
Jill was employed by North Penn Legal Services in Towanda. Jill loved spending time with her family and traveled extensively with them to Canada, Mexico, Italy, France, England, and twice across the United States.
In early years, Jill coached softball in Florida and Towanda. She was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and was an active supporter of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Towanda.
She is survived by her children, William, and Emily both of Monroeton; her mother, Judith Gorman of Monroeton; sister, Susan Bailey of Chester, VT; brother, Thomas Gorman of Meshoppen, PA; nieces, Loribeth and Mercedes; nephew, Jesse; and her feline companions. Jill was predeceased by her father, Paul Gorman, in 2004. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 US 220, Towanda, PA 18848 in Jill’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com. Jill was well loved and made everyone around her extremely proud. She touched the lives of so many people and helped improve their lives. She gave everyone around her a better life through her compassion and her love. She will be deeply missed.
