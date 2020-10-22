Jill Reynolds, 55, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, formerly of Endicott, New York, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia. She is survived by the love of her life Robert Buchanan; sons, Tyler Parkhurst (Julia Polly) of Syracuse, New York and Travis Parkhurst of Waynesboro; siblings, Elsie (Clayton) Lantz, George (Nancy) Warfle, Howard Warfle, and her special cousin and travel partner, Linda Shea of Vestal, New York. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements will be made by Grove Funeral Home in Hancock, MD. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local animal shelter. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Community Independence Bible Church.
