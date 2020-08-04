Jo Ann (Matthews) Chappell, 78, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Gerald R. Chappell, who passed away Jan. 9, 2011. The couple married May 20, 1962 and had 48 happy years together.
Jo Ann was born on May 20, 1942 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Sherman and Helen (Summers) Matthews. She was a real estate agent, working for Northern Tier Real Estate in Troy. Jo Ann attended First Baptist Church of Troy, was a member of the Heritage Garden Club of Troy, Master Gardeners, the Red Hat Society, both Sylvania and Troy Lions Clubs, and was a volunteer librarian at Allen F. Pierce Free Library in Troy.
Jo Ann is survived by her children, Brian (Joanne) Chappell of Victor, New York and Heather Chappell (Carl Martel) of Big Flats, New York; grandchildren, Benjamin Chappell, Mitchell Chappell and Jay Adams; brother, Stuart (Melinda) Matthews of Kernersville, North Carolina; sister, Melissa Stump of Shallote, North Carolina; brothers-in-law, Terry Hughes of Cogan Station, Pennsylvania and Lewis (Marcia) Chappell of Tioga, Pennsylvania; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Erik Chappell and granddaughter Abbigail Chappell.
Family and friends are welcome to gather at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug.14, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery on East Main Street in Troy for Jo Ann’s graveside remembrance service. It has been asked that everyone wear a mask and remember social distancing at that time. Services have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Jo Ann’s memory to the Heritage Garden Club of Troy c/o Vivian Hall, treasurer, 1511 Wallace Road Troy, PA 16947.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.