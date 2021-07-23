Joan A. Kithcart, age 81, of Rochester, NY, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at home with her loving spouse at her side.
Joan was born in Nichols, NY, a daughter of the late Walter & Marian L. Tompkins White. She graduated from High School and married Raymond W. Kithcart of Camptown, PA, on April 14, 1962. The recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
Joan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving, Husband, Raymond W. Kithcart, at home; son, Carlton D. (Kathleen) Kithcart; daughter, Carrie L. (James) DeNearing; grandchildren, Zachary C., and Abigail A..
She was predeceased by sisters: Vivian Verno, Owego, NY on Jan. 25, 2018; Esther Wait, of Towanda, PA on Dec. 15, 2019; a brother, Frederick White, of Springwater, NY, on Jan. 20, 2018; and Regina White, and Mary Bachmurski.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 7 P.M. at the New Comer Funeral Home, 6 Empire Blvd, Rochester, NY. Friends and family may call from 4 PM until the start of the service at 7 PM.
Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 28, 2021, at 11 AM at the Camptown Cemetery with the Rev. Jane L. O’Borski, pastor of the Wyalusing Methodist Church, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305
Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
