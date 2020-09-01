Joan Catherine McDonald, age 82, of Dushore, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday evening, Aug. 30, 2020, at Muncy Place, surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 21, 1937. She was the daughter of the late John and Marie Becht McColgan Sr.
She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School in Philadelphia. She was the beloved wife of Joseph McDonald. They were married on Sept. 29, 1956. Together they made a home and started a family in Philadelphia before moving to Sullivan County in 1966. They adored and cherished each other and you rarely saw one without the other.
Joan loved being a housewife and mother to her 11 children. She was a loving mother, always there for her family, putting everyone else’s needs above her own. Over the years, she worked as a medical secretary, owner and operator (with Joe) of the Dushore Beverage, the Sullivan County census, transporting kindergarten students for Sullivan County School District, and then several years, at the Laporte Post Office.
She loved spending time with her family and adored her 31 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They brought her so much joy! She was an amazing cook, and an avid gardener and loved flowers. She had a green thumb, growing amazing vegetables that she would can, cook, and share with her family.
Joan also loved playing games, reading, and Sudoku and crossword puzzles. We have so many fun, happy memories playing cards, board games, darts, and lawn games with her. She also loved listening to the radio and took great pride in playing and winning radio contests.
She was an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Dushore, and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Her faith meant everything to her. She also volunteered her time at the Dushore Loan Closet.
Joan was the devoted mother of Deborah (Thomas) Biggar, Ft. Myers, Florida; Joseph (Karen) McDonald, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; Kathleen (Mike) McCarthy, Larksville, Pennsylvania; James (Dawn) McDonald, Rochester, New York; Denise (James) Blasi, Mildred, Pennsylvania; Michael (Heather) McDonald, Lopez, Pennsylvania; Michele (John) Leota, Steelton, Pennsylvania; Eileen (Bill) Burdett, Loyalsock, Pennsylvania; Kevin (Angela) McDonald, Dushore; Thomas (Glenda) McDonald, Montoursville, Pennsylvania; and Colleen Shultz, Dushore.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Joshua and Nicolas Hoover; Colin McDonald; Maggie (Dave) Esteves; Kelley (Jason) Mandell; Shaun (Bree) McCarthy, Tara McCarthy; Nicole (Bryan) Buschmann; Stephanie McDonald; Gabriel (Rhonda) Blasi; Alyssa Blasi, Kristin (Jeff) Mensch; Cory, Kyleigh and Kaeleigh McDonald; Aaron, Andrew (Melissa), Alysha and Arik Leota; Katy, Jessi, Anna, and Will Burdett; Kess and Kye McDonald; Jacob, Madelyn, Alivia McDonald; Emilie (Dain) Leljedal; and Torie and Lucas Shultz
Joan is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, and three brothers: Jack (Joanne) McColgan Jr., Wynnewood, Pennsylvania; Joseph (Joanne) McColgan, Glenside, Pennsylvania; and Thomas (Jane) McColgan, San Clemente, California; a brother-in-law, Thomas (Karen) McDonald, Dushore; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers-in-law: Gene, Raymond and James McDonald, all formerly of Dushore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with her pastor, Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding. Interment will follow in the adjoining parish cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday morning, Sept. 4.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sullivan County Library, PO Box 309, Dushore, PA 18614 or the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
