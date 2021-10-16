Joan Clink Edsell, 84, well-known resident of Stevensville, PA passed away Thursday afternoon, October 14, 2021 at the Dar-Way Healthcare Center in Elkland Township, PA. Joan was born in LeRaysville, PA on July 28, 1937, the daughter of Leon A. Clink and Eleanor Brink Clink. She was a graduate of LeRaysville High School with the Class of 1955. On April 26, 1956, Joan married Floyd C. Edsell Jr.
Joan was employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda from 1960 to 1964 and served as a teacher’s aide at the Camptown Elementary School from 1969 to 1976. In May of 1979 she began driving school bus for the Wyalusing School District.
Joan served as tax assessor for Stevens Township for 4 years and also served as a Notary Public.
Surviving are her son, Mark Edsell of Stevensville, daughters, Mary Neiley and husband James of Wyalusing, June Houghtaling and husband Lee of Wyalusing, grandchildren, Amanda Neiley (Derrick Dolan) of Sayre, Kay Houghtaling Lantz of Wyalusing, Leon Edsell of Boston, MA, Daniel Edsell of Stevens Township, great grandchildren, Robert “Bobby” Lantz and Samantha Alexander, sisters-in-law, Susie Clink of Ghent, and Barbara Clink of Ghent, several nieces, nephews, cousins, special cousins, Ruthann Kolosky and Peggy Taylor and special friend, Oma Taylor.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Floyd C. Edsell Jr. on October 18, 1996, grandson, Scott Neiley on October 2, 2020, brothers, Jon “Jack” Clink and Donald Clink.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the East Herrick Cemetery, Herrick Township, PA with Pastor Sharon Rockefeller officiating.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 or to the Dille Parish United Church of Christ of LeRaysville and Potterville, P. O. Box 15, LeRaysville, PA 18829 in memory of Joan Clink Edsell.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
