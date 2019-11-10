Joan Doremus Lengemann, formerly of Rome, entered into eternal rest May 19, 2018, in Mooresville, North Carolina. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Joan was born on Aug. 24, 1925, in Philadelphia, to the late John Munson (Marian Kepler Jones) Doremus. Following graduation from Bellevue High School, she attended Wilson College and graduated with a BS from Lake Erie College, and continued her higher education at Carnegie Tech. While working as a secretary at Cornell University, she met her beloved husband Frederick Wm Lengemann. They married on Dec. 23, 1950, and celebrated 62 years of marriage, before his passing on Oct. 2, 2013.
An avid reader and gracious hostess, Joan enjoyed sports, crossword puzzles, game shows, and preparing meals for family and friends. A great conversationalist, she always made even/one feel special. She spent many years moving from place to place with her husband, raising their children.. from Vienna, Austria to Ithaca, New York... depending on where her husband’s work was located. She was a loving wife, always anxious to support and entertain her husband’s friends and colleagues. Following her husband’s retirement from Cornell University, they moved to Rome, to be close to their grandchildren’s activities, where she delighted in the many accomplishments of her grandchildren. After her husband’s passing, she moved with her son and daughter-in-law to North Carolina, especially enjoying the visits of her grandchildren and great grandchild. Serving as an elder and deacon, she was a faithful and committed member of the Dryden Presbyterian Church and the Rome Presbyterian Church. Her kindness and grace will be missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frederick Wm Lengemann, and her son, David Munson Lengemann. She is survived by her dear sister, Louise Lauer of Greenville; her son, Frederick Wm Lengemann Jr. (Doreen) of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Danielle Robinson (Michael) of Concord, North Carolina, Frederick Wm Lengemann Ill of Cornelius, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Avett Bayes and Abel Lake Robinson; nephew, William Lauer (Sue) and niece, Patricia Walsh.
A private graveside interment was held in the North Orwell Cemetery, for Joan and her husband, Frederick, on Oct. 22, 2019, with Pastor Karen Ballard officiating. Caring assistance was provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.