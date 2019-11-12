Joan E. (Fields) Jennings, 84, of Granville Summit, passed away early Monday morning, with her loving husband by her side, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit.
Joan Elaine was born Oct. 15, 1935 in Grover, Pennsylvania, to the late Glenn and Dorothy Fields. She attended Canton High School and was a graduate of the class of 1952. After graduating high school, she attended Elmira Business Institute and received a business degree. On July 3, 1993, she married her beloved husband, Vaughan Jennings Jr. in Granville, Pennsylvania.
Joan was employed as a bookkeeper by Rockwell’s Feed Mill in Canton for over 40 years, until her retirement in 2010. Joan enjoyed the outdoors and nature. Bird watching was something she took pleasure in. She loved all nature’s animals, especially her cats and dogs. Joan was a quiet individual who enjoyed any times she could spend with family and always treasured Friday night dinners with her husband. She was an extremely devoted mother, raising six children on her own.
Joan is survived by her husband of 26 years, Vaughan Jennings Jr. of Granville Summit; her children, JoAnn (Dale) Castle of Canton, Jackie Putnam of Gillett, Judy (Tracy) Smith of Addison, New York, Eugene (Helen) Ross of Grover, Richard (Sharon) Ross of Granville and Kathy Jennings of Towanda; stepchildren, Kristy Tarbox of Canton, Laurette Ditzler of Pottsville, Trena Jennings of Columbia Cross Roads and Sonya Walker of Grover; a brother, Charles (Linda)Thomas of Philadelphia; special friend, Dennis Ryan of Canton; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by a step-grandson, Trevor Cook.
In maintaining with Joan’s wishes funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Those who wish may make a memorial donation in Joan’s name to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
Please share memories and condolences to www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
