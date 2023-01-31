Joan Margaret Johnson, 85, of Colonial Towers, Towanda, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Friday January 27, 2023. She was born to her parents; Charles “ Charlie” and Marguerite Glaser, in Wilkes Barre, Pa. on June 15,1937. Joan was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School Towanda, class of 1955.
Joan was employed at numerous places that include; Rynveld’s Wreath Factory in New Albany, W.T. Grant CO. in Towanda, Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Lafy’s Bar and Taproom in Towanda, The Towanda Motel, French Asylum Museum in Wyalusing, before retiring from Penelec as a meter reader.
Joan was a member of American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary and Saint Peter and Paul Church in Towanda.
Joan was happiest when spending time with family and friends, observing birds at her window feeder, taking scenic rides to enjoy blue skies and nature, dancing, caring for her houseplants, watching Gunsmoke,, or simply relaxing and enjoying a cold beer on Woody’s porch.
Joan’s life centered around her family, which was evident in the collection of photos that Joan proudly displayed on front door, sharing her pride and joy with other residents in the building. Joan will be remembered for her love of peanut butter cookies, sunsets, little children, classic country music, Saint Anthony, Cardinals, tabloid magazines, flowers, solitaire, and her signature red lipstick.
Joan was passionate abut dance, opening her own dance studio, “Joan Glaser’s Schools of Dancing” in Towanda and Dushore, from 1957-1960, specializing in ballroom and tap. Joan subsequently volunteered her time teaching dance to local youth. Joan even had the opportunity to live her dream for a day in New York City as a Radio City Rockette. No matter where, if music was playing, Joan would be dancing with a smile on her face and not a care in the world.
Joan developed friendships with people of all ages. She never walked by someone without saying “hello” and always saw the good in everyone. Joan was strong in her faith, and most often described as ‘such a sweetheart’, kind, cute, loving, grateful, strong, independent, welcoming, and even a little bit stubborn at times. Joan touched many lives and will be deeply missed by everyone.
Joan is survived by a long time devoted companion Woody Vanderpool of Towanda, Pa., spending every day together for the past five years of a twenty-eight year relationship.
She is also survived by her children; Sandra ”my Sandy” Bentham of Ormond Beach, Fl., Sherry” my Sherry” ( Emil) Benson of Charleston, SC, Linda ”my Linda” (Richard) Wyman of Denver, CO, and Nancy “my Nancy” of York, Pa.
Joan is also survived by her grandchildren; Heath (Nicole) Benson of Memphis, TN, Van Benson of Charleston, SC, Brian Bentham (Sara) of Ormond Beach, FL, Morgan Hart of Philadelphia, PA, Amanda Bentham of Ormond Beach, FL, and Cody Wyman of Denver, CO. She also had three great Grand-Children; Levi and Rhiley Benson of Memphis, TN and Davis Bentham of Ormond beach, FL.
Joan is also survived by her sisters; Charlotte Glaser (husband Blaine Grim) of Harrisonburg, VA, and Marguerite Glaser ( husband Jim Ridoffi)of Wilkes-Barre, PA., Cousin Jean (Charles) Samer of Clark’s Summit, PA., and several nieces and nephews in Allentown, PA and Harrisonburg, PA.
Joan was predeceased by; her husband Silas Eugen ‘Gene” Johnson of Towanda, General Contractor, and proprietor of The Post House Restaurant and Johnson’s Restaurant in Towanda, former husband Richard D. Samer of Waverly, NY, retired Pennsylvania State Trooper,and her parents Charles and Marguerite Glaser of Tunkhannock, Pa.
A heartfelt thank you to all of Joan’s devoted caregiver’s, her “girls”, who have now become part of her family; Merri Falsey of Towanda, Crystal Weaver and Nicole Marie Ruhf of Laceyvile, and Dawn Werkheiser of Gillett.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Joan’s memory to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital https://castj.give.providence.org/give/296533/#!donation/checkout
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Joan’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
