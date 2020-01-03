Joan Marie Maffei, 79, of Windham, Pennsylvania, was promoted to heaven on Jan. 1, 2020 after faithfully serving God with her life. Joan was born on Nov. 14, 1940 in Queens, New York. a daughter of the late Victor and Ann (Tranick) Nuzzolo. On July 9, 1960 she married the love of her life, Albert A. Maffei and together they have shared 59 years together. They expressed a love and commitment to each other that would be exemplary to all who knew them. Through the years, Joan’s loving personality, encouragement, wit, kindness, compassion and devotion made her a joy to know. Joan also displayed her love towards animals, nature, children, the less-fortunate, and, her Lord. Also, those who knew her well can almost hear her say, “I want dessert first!” She was a pleasure to be around and you would always feel encouraged because of her impact upon your life. Joan will be greatly missed by her husband, Albert A. Maffei; sister, Barbara Mill; sister-in-law, Louise Tarson; her church family, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive. We will miss her smile and her presence but we look forward to one day seeing her again.
Friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, 104 S. Main St., Athens. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. with her pastor Rev. Chris Gray, officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Valley Home Cemetery, Windham. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
