JoAnn D McNett (Ward) formerly of Troy, passed away peacefully at home with family on Oct. 21, 2020. She joins in Heaven her husband, Archie D McNett and two children, Del and RuthAnn Golden in eternal peace and comfort. She leaves behind her children, Brenda (Bill) Tracy, Susan Carstens of Gainesville, Florida, Tom Bashore of Florida, Jason McNett of Troy and granddaughter she raised, Sarah Edwards (Gary) of Binghamton, New York. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Jasmin Young, Sandra Bashore, Nicole Bashore, Jeremy Ives and Olivia as well as her many great-grandchildren to whom she saw and spoke to often. Her legacy leaves many who knew her and valued her friendship.
JoAnn was born in Dauphin, where her mother Ruth Atwater taught school, her numerous stories included the many fond years spent with the Ward, Dunning and Gordon families growing up. She left the area on an adventure to attend Airline School in 1951 with friends and ended up in Melbourne, Florida where she had and primarily raised her children. She was no stranger to holding three jobs while doing so, she was known for her hardworking spirit, never one to back down from a new “project”.
JoAnn went on to marry Archie on Aug. 11, 1980, an old high school flame that had relit through letters and phone calls in 1979 that remained burning strong until his passing in 2015. Jo and AD traveled all over the country together and with friends, played Friday Night card games after dinners at the Troy American Legion for many years. She was well known for her hobbies: bingo, bowling league and always up for a good yard sale. She enjoyed making scrapbooks and collecting family history which her later generations have come to treasure.
JoAnn spent her last years as the “Roadrunner” nickname she was known for living in Ocala, Florida and then Alpine, California. She lived to “go rammin” in her big Lincoln and was always one to keep in touch with friends from coast to coast with frequent letters and calls and visits.
Memorial services will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Leona Methodist Church with Pastor Jodi Kenyon officiating. She will rest next to her family at Grover Hill Cemetery, 31 Shell Rd., Columbia Cross Rds., PA 16914, overlooking her home of over 35 years in Springfield.
Any donations may be made in her honor to Leona Methodist Church where she attended Services whenever she could.
