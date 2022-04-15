JoAnn E. Hall, Age 65, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 unexpectedly at home. She was born on November 29, 1956 in Troy, PA daughter of the late Richard & Doris (Carl) Foust, Sr. She was a Canton Graduate then went onto work at the Bradford County Manor as a CNA, Paper Magic, Martha Lloyd, Parker Hannifin and in home health care. She was a member of the Troy Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and served as their secretary, she also was a member of the Book Club with several friends she went to school with.
JoAnn is survived by her husband Larry S. Hall of Columbia Cross Roads, Children, Natalie (Aaron) Van-Atta of Las Vegas, NV, Nate (Karen) Hall of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Nicole (Bill) Carey of Gillett, PA, Craig (Julie-Anne) Hall of Lisle, NY, Allison (Cameron) MacKinnon of Granville Summit, PA, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and her canine companion Piper, sister, Connie (Brian) Shepard of Carlisle, PA, brothers, Robert Foust of FL, Randy Foust of Troy, sister-in-law, Rose Hall of Troy and best friend Beth Taylor of Sylvania, PA.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Richard Foust, Jr., father and mother-in-law, Levi and Alice Hall, brothers and sisters in law, David Hall Russell Hall, Tom & Shirley Noble, Bette Hall and her grandson Justin Laudenslager.
Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 6 to 7 PM at the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. JoAnn’s memorial service will be held following at 7 PM.
Memorials in her memory may be made to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, 88 Firehouse Drive, Troy, PA 16947.
