Joann Halstead Nichols passed away on December 13, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital at the age of 85. Through the years Joann had filled the roles of being a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, and was a friend to many.
A mother of five daughters, she and Ralph enjoyed packing up the kids for camping as often as they could. They had a group of steadfast friends with whom they had card parties, backyard camp outs and traveling time together.
Joann’s family was always a priority. Their house was the place for several memorable family, neighbor, and friend gatherings. She always stepped up to help be a caregiver to her Mom, her Sister and her Husband. She cherished the special bond that she, her Mom and sister Joyce shared. She passed the importance of family on to her children.
She is survived by daughters; Sherry (Vern) Cooper, Linda Folkers (Chris Cole), Cindi (Chris) Norton, Sue (Rick) Williams, and son-in-law Dan Cooke, 10 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren; Brother-in-law Denny Sullivan, Niece Brandy Sarta, Nephew Jake Sullivan, many extended family members.
Joann was pre-deceased by her husband Ralph, sister Joyce Sullivan, daughter Joyce Cooke, and son-in-law Bill Folkers.
The family will plan a celebration of life for some time after the first of the new year. Joann’s good nature and quick wit will be truly missed by all that knew her. Her daughters will treasure the time spent together, memories made and the remarkable woman that she was.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.