JoAnn “JoJo” McClain, 74, of Ulster, PA passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, surrounded by her family at home following a brief illness.
She was born on October 13, 1947, in Waverly, NY, the daughter of the late Howard and Marjorie (Dean) Wells.
JoJo enjoyed country music, hummingbirds, going to the beach, and camping. She liked to plant flowers and especially favored pink roses. Her greatest love was her family. She was always babysitting her grandchildren and cousins. JoJo will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her granddaughter Apryl Lowman and her sister Charlotte Diane North.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 52 years Kirby McClain, daughter Christine Lowman, granddaughters Cassandra Lowman, Kimberly Nolf and her husband, Doug, and Jessica Lowman, great-grandchildren Lucas, Lane, and Maren, brothers Duane Wells and his wife, Inga, Gary Wells and his wife, Janet, and Larry Wells and his wife, Penny, sisters Arlene Reed and her husband, Rick, and Dolores Ellis and her husband, Edward.
No services are planned at this time. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in JoAnn’s memory to the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department, P.O. Box 199, Ulster, PA 18850.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
