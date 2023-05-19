Joann (Kutz) Sherlinski, 55, of South Williamsport, formerly of Canton, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Joann Marie Kutz was born July 16, 1967, a daughter of the late Donald and Winifred “Winnie” (Machmer) Kutz. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1985. On October 16, 2016, Joann married Leanord “Lennie” Sherlinski in St, Petersburg, Florida and together they shared over 10 years of treasured time together. In her younger years Joann was employed by Canton Manufacturing/Shop Vac in Williamsport. Later, she began her own business LJS Real Estate where she was an independent contractor for a planning and designing. Joann was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canton and most recently St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Williamsport.
Joann adored the outdoors and loved soaking up the sun and cooking seafood. Never afraid to get her hands dirty she enjoyed working in her yard and planting flowers. Joann liked hiking, riding bike and especially enjoyed working out at the gym with her husband Lennie. Socializing with her friends and family were some of her most treasured times. She could often be found enjoying a good glass of wine while visiting with friends and talking about trying to solve the days problems. Joann was a very humble and quiet individual with a somewhat stubborn but always an independent demeanor.
Surviving is her husband; Leonard “Lennie “ Sherlinski of South Williamsport, daughter, Mickel (Scott) Joseph of Pittsburgh, a step-son; Logan Sherlinski (Shae Oxford) of Hughesville, siblings; Kay Patton and Mike (Brenda) Kutz all of Canton, special step-grandchildren; Bodhi and Isla Sherlinski and a special aunt, Carol Morgan of Canton, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Joann was predeceased by a brother; Lawrence I. “Larry” Kutz, and an infant sister; Ann Marie Kutz.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10 to 11 A.M. at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pa 17724. A funeral service will follow at 11. A.M. Burial will be held in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memories of Joann and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.