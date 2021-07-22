JoAnn Vanderpool passed away at her home in Stanton, California, on May 15, 2021, at the age of 64.
She was born in Towanda at the Mills Hospital on Nov. 5, 1956, the daughter of Perry and Jean (Marshall) Vanderpool. Jo was a graduate of Towanda High School class of 1974. She obtained her RN degree at Allentown, PA and was employed at Towanda Memorial Hospital for several years and then moved to California to be near family. She worked at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, California, for a number of years. At the time of her passing she was employed at Fountain Valley Community Hospital in Fountain Valley, California, working with outgoing patients. Jo had many interests along with a life-long love of travel. She had a yearly membership to Disney Land and always enjoyed attending the many performances with her friends. Jo was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Gary, Ralph, and Ronald. She is survived by a favorite cousin, Hal Allis and his family, of Anaheim, California. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
