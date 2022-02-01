Joanne C. (Roller) Potcher, 65, of Troy, PA passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Robert W. “Bob” Potcher. The couple married June 30, 1990 and had 30 wonderful years together.
Joanne was born on December 17, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late John and Catherine M. (Kapera) Roller. She was a Registered Nurse working as a supervisor for the Dialysis Unit for Guthrie and Fresenius. Joanne was a member of Victory Church in Troy, collected antiques, enjoyed cooking and baking, and was an avid gardener. She also liked fishing, riding motorcycles and taking trips on them, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Joanne is survived by her loving husband Bob, her daughter Elizabeth Harding (Brent Powell) and her grandchildren: Alexis, Tory-Lyn, Christopher, and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Billy Harding, along with her brothers Ronald and Leroy Roller.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 12:00-1:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The funeral service to celebrate Joanne’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 5 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Granville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joanne’s memory to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.