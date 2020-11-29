Joanne (Judy) Rought, 70, of Canton, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Joanne was born in Hartford, OH on Feb. 10, 1950, a daughter of the late James and Ruth (Adams) Judy. She attended Badger High School in Kinman, OH, graduating with the class of 1969. Shortly following High School, Joanne enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country as a Sergeant until her honorable discharge. On Aug. 19, 1972 she married the love of her life, Robert Rought in the Litchfield United Methodist Church; together they shared 48 wonderful years. Joanne was employed at Eureka/Paper Magic in Troy for several years before retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Alba First Christian Church.
Joanne was a very hard worker. She enjoyed making and selling jewelry with her husband Bob. They sold at various events as B&J Jewelry. Crafting was another favorite past time for Joanne. She loved playing the piano and in younger years she often sang with her father in church. Traveling was something else that Joanne and Bob took pleasure in. They had been to Pigeon Forge, TN, San Antonia, TX, Bronson, MS and also enjoyed visiting South Carolina and Georgia. Joanne’s most treasured time throughout life were the times she shared with her family and friends, especially her grandkids.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by an aunt, Alice Wahl.
Surviving are her husband; Robert, daughters; Jennifer (Matt) Fleury, Erin (James) Hecker and Heather (John) Tullo, grandchildren; Hannah, Jacob and Isaac Fleury, Connor and Madison Hecker, Thomas and Justin Tullo, her beloved canine companion, Sasha and special friends; Carol Richardson and Petra May as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Windfall Cemetery at their convenience. There are no calling hours. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Joanne’s name may be directed to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy., Centre Hall, PA 16825.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
