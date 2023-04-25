JoAnne Kissell Fuller, 89, of Towanda, Sheshequin Township, PA passed away early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, at the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home. JoAnne was born in Asylum Township, PA on February 12, 1934, a daughter of Ralph William Kissell and Ione Fuller Kissell. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and in early years was employed by Widman’s Drug Store and later by the Commonwealth Telephone Company both in Towanda. For many years, JoAnne assisted her husband David W. Fuller in the operation of their business, Starlite Lanes, in North Towanda, PA. JoAnne was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, the Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame, and American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568 Towanda Auxiliaries.
JoAnne enjoyed spending the winter months in Titusville, FL for many years and playing Bingo.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Bruce) Klipple and Cindy (Brian) Keiper all of Towanda, grandchildren, Ian Michael (Courtney) Bush of Havertown, PA, Nicholas Andrew Bush of Clearwater, FL, Joshua David Keiper of Towanda, Trischa Nanette Keiper (Darrell) Mosier of Sayre, great grandchildren, Emma, Isla, Mason, Benjamin, Violet, Jagger, Justice, Bailey, Kendra, Liam, Maddox, and MacKenzie, brothers, Hallock Kissell of Towanda, Edward (Hilda) Kissell of Williamsburg, VA, David (Susy) Kissell of Lakeland, FL, Raymond “Skip” (Joan) Kissell of Cowlesville, NY, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
JoAnne was predeceased by her husband, David W. Fuller on January 1, 1995, father, Ralph William Kissell on November 2, 1981, mother, Ione Fuller Kissell on January 17, 2004, brothers, Ralph Eugene “Gene” Kissell, Robert W. Kissell, Gordon F. Kissell, sisters, Barbara (Donald) Grace, Constance J. ‘Connie” Kissell, and friend, Howard Acla.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral and committal service at 2:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, pastor of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church officiating.
Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
