JoAnne Marie Vanderpool Crayton, 76, went home to be with the Lord Sunday morning, May 29, 2022. JoAnne was born May 27, 1946, in Sayre, PA the daughter of Floyd and Carrie Bailey Vanderpool. JoAnne attended SRU High School and was employed for many years by the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA and the Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, PA.
Joanne attended the Assembly of God Church in Towanda. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
JoAnne leaves behind 3 surviving children; Dennis (Debra) Crayton of Monroeton, Donna Johnson (Scott Dunn) of Burlington, Dale Crayton (Shawn Hottle) of Wysox, grandchildren; Amy (Chris) Donovan, Danielle (Jason) Gallagher, Dinah (Gavin) Chilson, Bryan (Deidre) Crayton, Ryleagh Johnson, Dustin, Darrin, Dalayni, and Derika Crayton, great grandchildren, Tarasa Donovan, Nina and Lia Gallagher, Skyler, Presli, Declan, and Amelia Chilson, and Alyvia and Miles Crayton. JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years, Lynn L. Crayton on December 24, 2020, son, Darin Crayton, and grandson, Derrick Dieffenbach.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
