Joanne W. Tice, 92, of Troy and Mansfield passed away on November 1, 2022. Born on July 15,1930 a daughter of Eli and Margaret (Becker) Williams. She was the wife of Richard G. Tice whom she was married 2/3/51, 71 years ago.
Joanne enjoyed doing crafts, gardening and canning. She shared her bountiful harvests with many of the family for years. Her and her husband had a very successful dairy farm for 42 years and also had a maple syrup business. Joanne is survived by her husband , Richard, her brother Bob (Connie), sister Bertha (Chubby-Harley) Fry. Sister and brother in laws Esther Smith, Frank and Nancy Tice, Lucile Packard, Harold Tice, Mary and Buzz Harvey, Marje and Jim Crandle, and Jim and Dora Tice. Also many special cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Janet Preston, brother in laws Gordon, Leo Packard, and Charles Smith and Sister in law Shirley Tice. A memorial service will be held at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church on Saturday, November19 from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate Joanne’s life.
