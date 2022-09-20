Mrs. Jody E. Lambert, age 67, well known Forks Twp., Sullivan County, PA, resident passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
Jody was born on September 10, 1955, in Salem, NJ, a daughter of the late Henry Edmund and Florence Charlotte Roberts Campbell. She graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1973. She married William G. Lambert on October 8, 1977.
She devoted her whole life to working beside her husband and sons on their family Century Farm, Lambert Farms, Inc., and maintaining a loving home for her children and grandchildren. Jody was proud to be part of a farming family. During her many years on the farm, she could be found feeding calves, picking up tractor parts, driving to get feed, keeping the records, and putting meals on the table every day. She truly loved where she lived.
Jody volunteered countless hours as the secretary of the Sullivan County Fair Association for 30 years. She was truly dedicated to the fair and passionate about keeping it going for all future generations of Sullivan County. She served as a director of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. Jody attended the yearly PSACF State Convention, Zone meetings, and traveled to many fairs throughout the state. She was awarded
the 2021 Friend of the Sullivan County Fair in honor of her many years of service. Jody was a Sullivan County 4-H leader for over 28 years, and served on the 4-H Leaders Advisory Board. She led projects on tractor safety, sweet corn, poultry, and cooking. She followed in her mother-in-law’s footsteps by keeping the 4-H tradition alive in her family, as her children and grandchildren became active 4-H members. Jody believed in the value of 4-H.
When her children were young, Jody volunteered for the Sullivan County Elementary PTA and the high school Booster Club. She sat through many years of high school sporting events, band concerts, graduations, and extracurricular activities. Jody was also Treasurer for the Sullivan County Dairy Promotion Committee and helped organize the annual June Dairy Parade. She was elected and served as a Forks Township Auditor for many years.
Jody was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, where she was a Eucharistic Minister for several years. When St. Francis Xavier Parish was active, she helped with the “Overton Picnic,” and later at the annual St. Basil’s picnic.
Jody enjoyed reading, going on bus trips with her family, and supporting all things related to agriculture. She was well-known for her delicious lasagna, a staple at most family gatherings. Jody was especially proud of her five children and her twelve grandchildren. She loved them dearly, and she will be dearly missed.
Surviving are husband William G. “Bill” Lambert at home; daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Jeff Pennella of Shunk, PA; four sons and daughters-in-law: Francis and Korie Lambert of Cornelius, NC; Daniel and Amber Lambert of Forks Twp., PA; Benjamin E. and Kayla Lambert of Forksville, PA; and Thomas P. and Danielle Lambert of Overton, PA. 12 Grandchildren: Quinn Pennella, Samson Pennella, David Lambert, Cecelia Lambert, Carter Lambert, Ryder Lambert, Harper Lambert, Kyzer Lambert, Everly Lambert, Huck Lambert, Lila Lambert, Margaret Lambert; Two brothers and sister-in-law: Edmund Campbell of Canmer, KY; Andy and Bonnie Campbell of Evergreen, PA. Two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Susan Drauschak of Pottstown, PA; Ann and Scott Sick of Millville, PA. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James and Melanie Lambert Forksville, PA.
She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a sister, Kimi Sue Campbell in 1959, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Mary Lambert, and a brother-in-law, Mark E. Drauschak.
A Transferal Service will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10:30 AM, from the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, her pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in the St. Francis of Xavier Cemetery, Overton, PA.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, Sept 20 th , 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sullivan County Fair Association, 4430 Rt. 154, Forksville, PA 18616, or to the Sullivan County 4-H Program, 9219 Rt. 487, Suite A, Dushore, PA 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
