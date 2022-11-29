Jody Lynn Dake, age 49, of Martinsburg, WV, formerly of Wyalusing and Blossburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022 at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Jody was born on September 18, 1973 in Wellsboro, PA the son of Linda Graves Dake Thomison of Blossburg and the late Charles Dake (d. 2001). He was a graduate of North Penn High School in Blossburg with the class of 1992. He also received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Mansfield University. He served his country in the US Army Reserves as a Specialist from 1993-2003.
Jody married the love of his life, Marci Girven, on September 27, 1997, and together they raised two boys, Alex and Brandon. He was employed with Procter & Gamble, and on November 17, he celebrated 25 years. He and Marci were also very proud to have just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Before transferring with P&G to West Virginia, he was very active in the community. He coached numerous youth football and baseball teams, was a Cub Scout leader, and a member of the Wyalusing Borough Council. In his spare time, he loved hunting with his boys, fishing, golfing, watching the Steelers, and cooking.
Jody is survived by his wife, Marci, his sons, Alexander of Allentown, PA, and Brandon of Wyalusing; his siblings, Chuck (Gina) of Blossburg, Ricky (April) of Tioga, PA, Jamie (Christine) of Blossburg, and Linda’s husband, Roy Thomison of Blossburg; mother-in-law Susan Burgess (David) of Wyalusing, father-in-law Alan Girven (Phyllis) of Williamsport, PA, brother-in-law Dennis Girven (Marie) of Sugar Run, PA, sister-in-law Lea Jae Girven of Burlington, VT; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Visitation will be held for Jody on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Cameron Smith officiating. A Military Honor Service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM from the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534. The Honor Service will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Wyalusing American Legion until 6:00 PM.
Memorial donations may be made in Jody’s name to help injured military members with housing to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or on their website at www.t2t.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
