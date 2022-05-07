Joel D. Vanderpool, 39, of Towanda, PA died Wednesday morning, May 4, 2022 in Camp Hill, PA.
Joel was born in Towanda on October 2, 1982 and grew up in Towanda graduating from Towanda Area High School in 2001. While in high school he was an exceptional wrestler for the Towanda team with 100 wins. He was formerly employed by Nolton Construction and Wysox Pre-Cast.
Joel enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, and fishing with his father. Joel had a big infectious smile, a good heart, and was always willing to help others. He loved life and his family amid his personal struggles.
Joel’s family includes his daughters, Allie and Sophie and a son, his mother, Roxie Vanderpool and husband Floyd VanDeWeert, his father, Rickie Vanderpool and fiancé Jennifer Rowe, sister, Jennifer Cobb and husband Robert, 3 nieces, paternal grandmother, Marjorie Vanderpool, maternal grandfather, James Johnson, aunts, Vicki Wells, Lorraine Wizelman, and Stacey Johnson, uncle, Jamie Johnson,
uncles and aunts, Harry and Kathy Vanderpool, Kevin and Virginia Vanderpool, numerous cousins, and a special cousin, Erica Stroud. Joel was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Harry Vanderpool, maternal grandmother, Marion Stanton Johnson, and uncles, Jeffrey Vanderpool and Louis Vanderpool.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Towanda Youth Wrestling Club in care of Jeremy Sluyter in Joel’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
