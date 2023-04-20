Joel Thomas Learn, age 47, of Stevensville, PA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, April 16, 2023 due to an accident.
Joel was born October 20, 1975 in Towanda, PA the son of Millie Harris Chamberlin and the late Gregory R. Learn (d. Dec. 20, 2021). He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1995.
He was employed for many years as a Mechanic with Jack Williams Garage in Towanda, PA and recently with D.G. Nichols Car Quest in Wyalusing, PA.
Joel truly lived in the moment. He rarely made plans and just let each day play out. He enjoyed riding his bike, hunting and fishing. He took great pleasure in being with his family and going to his children’s events.
Joel is survived by his children, Cheyenne Learn (Kyle Bethel), of Stevensville, PA Dylan Learn of Lawton, PA and Derek Learn of Lawton, PA; a grandson on the way; his mother and stepfather, Millie and Michael Chamberlin, Sr.; his siblings, Michelle Maynard (Curt) of Towanda, PA, Michael Chamberlin, Jr. of Litchfield, PA, Kristina Repchick (Mike) of Montrose, PA, and Kyle Learn of Chicago, IL; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Service for Joel will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Rafe Seiler officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 4:00 until the time of the service. Interment at the Stevensville Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Joel’s name to Eric’s Mission, c/o Susan Latini, 73 N. Latimore Road, Laceyville, PA 18623 to help supply children with motocross safety equipment or to the H.O.P.S Ambulance, 6185 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.