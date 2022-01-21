On the morning of Wednesday, January 19 Joey Burton Vincent of Monroeton passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 71 years of age. Born March 31, 1950 in Towanda, he was the son of Herman and Letha (Capwell) Vincent. Throughout his adult life Joey worked in the construction trade. He was known as a man with a keen sense of humor who made friends easily. He was also a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather
Joey is survived by his wife, Sherry, at home, son Michael (& Kelly) Kelley of Wyndham, daughters Kathy McWain of Warren Center, Billie (& Danny) Barr of Towanda, Stashia (& Kurt) Cole of Rome, stepdaughters Amy (& Tony) Jerzak, Jody (& Allen) Brooks and Dusty Brooks (& Danny Tompkins), all of Elmira, sisters Rose (& Paul) Benjamin of Monroeton, and Rachael Vincent, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Herman Vincent, Dumpy Cordiner, and Daniel Cordiner, and nephews Kevin Devine, Brian Vincent, Clifford Bump and Norman Fuller..
There will be a celebration of Joey’s life one o’clock PM Sunday January 23 at Victory Church, 645 E. Main Street, Troy, Pa. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
