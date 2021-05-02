Johan J. Lattimer, age 7, went home to join the heavenly angels on April 26, 2021. Johan James was born Jan. 6, 2014 to Nakia Carpenter and Caleb Lattimer in Danville, Pennsylvania.
“God saw you getting tired, when a cure was not to be. So, He wrapped his arms around you, and whispered, “Come to me”. You didn’t deserve what you went through, so He gave you rest. God’s garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best. And when I saw you sleeping, so peaceful and free from pain, I could not wish you back, to suffer that again.”
Despite his disabilities since birth, Johan was a little warrior. He had a laughter of true innocence. He was known to be an instigator at times and laughed especially hard when his little brother, Cayson would happen to get in trouble. He was lovingly known as a “Little Joyo.”, a nick-name given to him by his Grammy.
Besides his parents and little brother, Johan is survived by; paternal grandparents; Joan (Sam) Watkins, Eugene Lattimer, maternal grandparents; Hala Hartford (Doug Fritz), Kate Carpenter, paternal great grandparents; Joseph and Johanna Wilcox, aunts; Susie (Denny) Burr and Judy Richter, Noelle (Jessie) Segraves, Regina (Dan) Feldser, Cindy (Tom) Coyle, uncles; Jesse Lattimer, Glen “Tink” (Carole) Hartford, Sherman Wilcox and special cousins Dusty, Jamie, Stephanie, Mark, dear friend Dezi, and his furry pal, Tucker.
In maintaining with the family’s wishes, a memorial service to honor Johan’s life will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting with arrangements.
Please share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
