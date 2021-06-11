John A.M. Hinsman, Jr., M.D., 82, passed away at home after a brief illness on May 28, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 27, 1939 in Rutland, Vermont, the son of John A.M. Hinsman and Edith Cutler Hinsman. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Lamb Hinsman, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2020. He is also survived by their three children, John A.M. Hinsman III and his wife, Teresa, of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, and their children, Bryan Lucius and his wife Leann, and daughter, Haddie of Dover, New Hampshire, and Bryanna Lewis and her husband Devon, and their daughters, Sophie and Zoe of York, Maine; James L. Hinsman and his wife Mariella Puerto, and their son, Spencer of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; and Laura L. Harshbarger and her husband, Jon Marc, and their children, Ethan, Elise and Seth, of Jamesville, New York. He is also survived by his sister Mary M. Raymond of Pittsboro, North Carolina; and brothers David C. Hinsman, M.D. and his wife, Mary of Plattsburgh, New York; and Carl B. Hinsman and his wife, Karen, of Barre, Vermont; and his sister-in-law Gretchen Sigafoos and her husband, Richard Sigafoos, of Windsor, Colorado; and brother-in-law Gregory E. Lamb and his wife, Anne of Big Flats, New York, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
John met the love of his life, Glenda, in the 7th grade in Junior High School. He attended Rutland High School graduating in 1957. While in high school, he became a member of the Otter Ski Patrol, and spent many winter days at Pico Peak Ski Area rendering first aid to injured skiers. He attended Dartmouth College and was a member of the class of 1961, where he was inducted into Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. He continued his education at the College of Medicine at the University of Vermont graduating in 1965. John did his internship and residency from 1965 through 1969 at the Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic, then served in the United States Army as a medical officer from 1969 to 1972 at the Tripler Army Medical Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. Upon the completion of his service he was honorably discharged at the rank of Major. He returned to the Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic, where he practiced in the Internal Medicine Department eventually becoming Chief of the Department, and was known for his dedication and his gentle bedside manner. John’s love of boats and the water began as a child at his family’s cottage on Lake Bomoseen, Vermont. John loved his Vermont heritage and frequently vacationed in Vermont at Lake St. Catherine, where he would spend day after day sailing. Later on their cabin cruiser, the Leilani, John, with Glenda at his side, frequently brought the Leilani through the challenging Erie Canal Lock System, and explored the marinas and bays of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway. John and Glenda eventually became summer residents of Sodus Point on Lake Ontario, where John continued to pursue his love of being on the water and all things nautical. John could identify any watercraft, motor or sail, large or small, by make and model from a distance by sight. John took great pride in the care of his lawn, and the maintenance of his power equipment, especially his 1972 Wheel Horse tractor, which still runs flawlessly. John was a talented woodworker and spent many happy hours in his workshop making furniture for his family. John loved listening to Rock n Roll, Dixieland Jazz and New Orleans blues. He was also an avid reader particularly of WW II military and historical books, and will be remembered for his keen sense of humor. John was a faithful member of the Church of the Redeemer and served many terms on the vestry. In the Summer, he worshipped at Christ Church, Sodus Point, New York. He will be dearly missed and will live on in the hearts of his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.
John was interred at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA on May 29, 2021. Calling hours will be on June 18, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond Street, Sayre, PA, 18840. A Memorial Service honoring John’s life will be held June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, Sayre, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church of the Redeemer Window Fund, 201 South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, 601 Main Street, Towanda, PA, 18848, and the Silver Waters Community Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 159, Sodus Point, NY 14555.
