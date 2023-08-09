John Arthur Brennan May 17, 1956 – August 7, 2023 better known as Art by friends and family.
Art graduated from Athens High School in 1974. After graduating, he went to work on his family farm which he later bought from his parents, John and Phyllis Brennan. While farming full-time, he started a woodshop part-time that eventually became his full-time occupation. He worked there with his son and daughters. In 2019, he semi-retired and sold the business to his son. At that time, he started projects around the farm he had always wanted to do, and spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren, Nora and Georgie. He also enjoyed playing his guitar with friends and family, and played in many bands around town. Art was an extremely hard worker and jack of all trades. There was never a problem that he would run into that he couldn’t figure out. He was a gentle giant who was strong like a bull (“Me, strong like BULL!”), and had bear paws for hands, that you could always rely on to catch you when you fell. If there was a time someone needed help, he was the first one there. He was loved by so many. John, Art, Dad, Poppy, Brother, Friend, Puff Daddy, Art the Fart – you will be forever missed.
Art is survived by his wife Karen Goodrich Brennan, married September 8th 1984, daughter Kristin Brennan, daughter Amber (George) Loomis, son Jacob (Sarah) Brennan, grandchildren Nora and Georgie Loomis, sisters Roxanne Callear, Janine Callear, Margie Brennan, brother Steve Brennan, and many special friends.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Athens Future Farmers of America (FFA), 401 West Frederick Street, Athens, PA 18810.
