John Arthur “Jack” Cummings, 78, of Towanda, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at his home following declining health. “Jack” was born in Lock Haven, on Jan. 24, 1942 the son of Ralph and Frances Smith Cummings. He was a graduate of Lock Haven High School in 1959 and Lock Haven University where he was one of the first to graduate in Liberal Arts. Jack did graduate work at Penn State University in rehabilitative counseling. He was employed at the Lock Haven Paper Mill, and as the first assistant director of the Tri-County Community Action Program representing Clinton County. Jack was partially responsible for implementing the first Head Start Program in Renovo. He was also employed as a juvenile probation officer and as a case worker for Bradford County Board of Assistance until his retirement.
He is survived by his sons, Justin Cummings of Elmira, New York, Chad Cummings (Michelle Paribello) of Elmira, New York, granddaughters, Kaylee Savino (Andrew) of Elmira, New York, Kristine Cummings of Elmira, New York, great grandchildren, Mason and Madelyn Savino. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette A. Yurkiewicz Cummings whom he married in 1965. Abiding with John’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in John A. Cummings memory. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting the Cummings Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
