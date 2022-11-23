John B. Sibly, 89, of Benton, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Born August 2, 1933 in Sugarloaf Township, he was a son of the late Richard T. Sibly, who died April 26, 1996 and Bertha F. (Buttles) Sibly, who died December 10, 1971. He and his wife, Charlotte (Mount) Sibly, celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on April 26th.
John was a 1951 graduate of Benton High School and then graduated from Bloomsburg State Teacher’s College, now known as Bloomsburg University, in 1955 with a B.S. in Business Education. He later earned his Master’s degree from Bloomsburg in 1966.
He taught school at Benton High School from 1955 to 1960 and then at the Towanda High School from 1960 to 1989. He taught for a total of 34 years and was proud to have never missed a day of work.
John’s faith in God was an important part of his life. Over the years, he was a member of the former Brandon United Methodist Church (later known as the Central United Methodist Church and Christ United Methodist Church); the Monroeton United Methodist Church; and the Benton United Methodist Church. He sang in many church choirs over the years and for numerous weddings and funerals.
He was very proud to have been an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Fishing Creek Sportsmen’s Association, the Benton Archery Club, the PA State Archery Association, where he served as an official; was on the board for St. Gabriel’s Cemetery Association for many years and was a member of the PA State Teacher’s Association.
Together with his father, John owned and operated the Sibly Tree Farm in Sugarloaf Township for many years. He bowled on various bowling leagues and competed in local, state, regional and national archery competitions over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing, bird-watching, nature walks and feeding the animals.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Charlotte, are his children: Darlene Miller and her husband, Jim, of Benton; Mary Jane Miller and her husband, Keith, of Towanda; Richard T. Sibly, of New Orleans, LA; two step children: Jean Pritchett and her husband, Patrick, of New Orleans; JoAnne Simonds and her husband, Dennis, of Binghamton, NY; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and numerous cousins.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James C. Sibly in 2013; a brother, James B. Sibly in 1946; and a grandson, Justin C. Allen in 2016.
Private Services will be held at St. Gabriel’s Church with burial in St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, Sugarloaf Township. The Rev. Paul S. Moseley, Sr., Bible Baptist Church of Benton, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821 or to the Fishing Creek Sportsmen’s Association, P. O. Box 331, Benton, PA 17814. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Geisinger Hospice for providing such compassionate care.
The McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., of Benton, is honored to serve the Sibly Family. For online condolences or for additional information, please visit our website: www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.