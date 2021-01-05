John B. Turner, 67, well-known resident of Alba, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Sayre’s Robert Packer Hospital.
John was born one of 11 children on Aug. 16, 1953 in Troy to the late Constant “Bill” and Dorothy (Campbell) Turner.
In earlier years, John was employed as a butcher at the Troy Meat Plant. He later worked at Leona Meats in East Troy for several years, until failing health no longer permitted him to continue. He was a member of the Leroy Sportsman’s Club.
“Johnny B,” as known by many, was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an outstanding man who was willing to help anyone. John was also a kind-hearted soul who could make someone smile and feel included. He loved telling stories and possessed a good sense of humor. Most important to him was spending time with his many family members and friends.
Surviving John are his son, Zachary Turner of Gillett; daughter, Heather Turner of Troy; grandchild, Skye Turner; siblings, Pete Turner of Sayre, Bill Turner of Elmira, Liz Bardo of Alba, Mary Davis of Sylvania, Carol Turner of Troy, William Turner of Sayre, Donald Turner of Lewisburg, Richard Turner of Gillett and Tina Turner of Elmira; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was predeceased by a brother, Albert Turner.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service to honor Johnny B’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the Turner family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
