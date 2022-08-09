John Bryington, 73, of Roaring Branch, PA, passed away at his residence with his beloved family by his side on Saturday morning, August 6, 2022. Born on April 3, 1949, in Blossburg; John Vernon was a son of the late John E. Bryington and Jessie (Kelly) Bryington Terry.
As a young man, John grew up in the Ogdensburg area and attended Canton Area Schools’, graduating with the class of 1967. Shortly following graduation, he entered the US Army and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War until receiving his honorable discharge in 1970. On July 31, 1971, John married the love of his life, a Troy girl by the name of Gail E. Morgan. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Troy and together shared 51 devoted years of marriage and friendship.
Known as one to stay busy, John worked for various businesses throughout his life. He started employment, as many local Cantonians did, at Canton Manufacturing. He then worked several years at Dura-Bilt in Bentley Creek until acquiring his CDL and driving truck for Jones & Brauge Mining Company near Morris Run. Upon the Company’s closure, John continued to drive truck for AL’s Leasing in Canton until going back to college at Penn Tech in Williamsport to earn his Associates Degree in Accounting. His most recent employment was with the Lycoming County Assistance Office where he worked for nearly 25 years until his retirement. John also served on the Canton School District Board of Directors for 10 years as their treasurer.
John held many life-time memberships including; the Morris Run Legion Post 167, the Wheel Inn, Red Run Rod and Gun Club, Arnot Sportsman’s Club, Hillside Rod and Gun Club. John was very active in the local Moose Lodge and served as former Administrator of the Canton Lodge 429 as well as Administrator for the South Williamsport Lodge 145. He was also a member of the Moose Legion where he served as treasurer until failing health no longer permitted him to continue. His fellow Moose brethren will honor John at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with a memorial tribute at the funeral home.
John enjoyed the outdoors, especially fly fishing. If he had the time, John liked to take it easy, relax and enjoy life. He had a witty personality and a shit eating grin that often made you wonder, what is he up too? Those who had the pleasure to know him would say, John was an all-around likable individual. He will be truly missed.
Surviving is his wife of 51 years; Gail (Morgan) Bryington, daughter, Kristi (James) Driscoll of Ogdensburg, beloved grandchildren, Corbin and Mara Driscoll, sisters, Doris (Dale) Terry and Linda Johnson all of Elmira, NY, sisters in law, Trish Bryington of Towanda and Carolyn Bryington of Gillett, Bonnie (Garth) Nash, Sandy (Roger) Harkness all of Troy, brothers in law, Ben Thompson Jr of Ogdensburg, Joe McIlwain of Texas, Robert Morgan Jr, Richard (Rosi) Morgan all of Troy and John Rhine of Middletown, his dog, Lexi and Oliver the cat, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his sisters, Glenda Thompson, Donna McIlwain, brothers, Dan and Paul Bryington, sisters in law, Patricia Rhine and two nieces, Debbie Stick and Shelly Holdren and step-father, Francis Terry.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton and again on Thursday, August 11, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor John Hickock officiating the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Bradford County Memorial Park with military honors accorded.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in John’s name to the UPMC Hospice, 32-36, 3rd Floor, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
