John Daniel Shaffer, 84, of Wysox Township, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Nov. 19, 2020 at his home following declining health. John was born at home in Towanda on April 26, 1936 the son of George William Shaffer and Florence Elizabeth Nesbit Shaffer. He attended the Towanda Area Schools and later served with the U.S. Army. John worked in construction and was a driver for the Endless Mountains Transportation Authority for many years. He also served as a transporter for the Athens School District for his grandson. John enjoyed fishing, racing events with his son-in-law, Victor, collecting rocks and visiting with his best friend, Don Burgess of Ulster. John’s family includes his daughters, Tammy J. (Mark) Harris of Milan, Linda S. Shaffer (James D. Harris Sr.) of Milan, Christina A. (Victor) Colavito of Towanda, grandchildren, Daniel B. Shaffer Hall, Caitlin Shaffer, Dalton Chaapel, Sara Harris, Nathan (Lexi) Harris, great granddaughter, Addylin Colavito, sisters, Gail VanDeMark of Wyalusing, Ann (Donald) Burgess of Wyalusing, Sheila Crossett of Ulster, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia A. Holcomb Shaffer on July 5, 1996. Full military honors will be accorded at the Leroy Cemetery, Leroy, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

