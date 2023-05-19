John Dehler, age 61, of Wilmot Township, Bradford Co., PA, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre, PA.
John was born on September 2, 1961, in Dushore, PA, the son of Ann Farley Dehler, and the late Siegfried Franz Bernhard Dehler. He graduated from the Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1980. He then went to Williamsport Area Community College and graduated with his associate’s degree. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1982 until 1988.
John married his soulmate the former Pamela Lee Shipley on September 18, 2004, and they have since enjoyed 18 years of marriage.
John worked for Hoffman-New Yorker Mfg. Company of Dushore, PA, for 36 years, and retired last year, as their Production Supervisor.
John was a member of the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club.
John had a true passion for hunting and spending time in the outdoors. He also enjoyed camping. His greatest joy was spending time with Pam and their beloved black lab Ruger, maintaining their farm and enjoying the tranquility and peace their property offered.
Surviving:
Spouse:
Pamela Dehler at home
Mother: Ann Dehler Dushore, PA
Brother and sister-in-law:
Mitchell & Sadhna Dehler Pasadena, CA
Aunt:
Mary Lou Murray Dushore, PA
Mother-in-law:
Barbara Shipley Pittsburgh, PA
Sister-in-law and brother-in-law:
Polly & Mark Richard Columbus, OH
Also surviving are a niece, Sonia Dehler and four nephews: Daniel Dehler, Nicholas Dehler, Eric Richard, and Michael Richard.
Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850, or to the American Cancer Society, Bradford County Unit, 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
