John E. Bower, 80, of Troy, Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, following a brief stay at the Bradford County Manor.
John Edward was born in Mansfield at his family’s home on March 17, 1942; he was one of twelve children of the late John and Evelyn (Sherman) Bower. In earlier years, Jonn attended Overbrook Area Schools in the Philadelphia area.
On October 1, 1966, he married the former June Passeri in Austinville and throughout the years they have celebrated 56 loving years together and raised a son, Ray.
John was employed by Pager Magic in Troy for several years until his health no longer permitted him to continue. He was of the Christian faith and a member of the Fellowship Bible Church in Troy.
John enjoyed the outdoors, especially working around his home, always maintaining to his yard and their surroundings.
In addition to his wife June, John is survived by a son, Raymond Bower of Canton, grandson, Brennen Bower of Stoney Fork, siblings, Richard (Ethel) Bower of Newberry, Ohio, Dale (Kathy) Bower of Albany, NY, Robert (Marilyn) Bower and Eloise Hilfiger all of Covington, Jean (Richard) Ogden of Blossburg, Jeanette (Gary) Belz of Tioga and Marcille Giles of Mansfield, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, John was predeceased by a sister, Linda Roupp and brothers, Raymond, David and William Bower.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fellowship Bible Church, 121 Mud Creek Road, Troy, PA 16947. A memorial service to honor John’s life will be held at noon, with a luncheon to follow at the church afterwards.
Burial will be private and held at a later date.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting Mr. Bower’s family with arrangements.
