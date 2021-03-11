John E.K. Huffman (86) of Laceyville, PA passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 surrounded by his family. John was born the son of John E. and Pearl Rogers Huffman on Sept. 12, 1934 in their family home in New Era, PA.
From a young age, John was very dedicated to hard work and providing for his family. Upon leaving school, he helped his father on the farm and hauled milk cans to the Wyalusing Creamery. He later went on to work for Rynveld’s Wreath and Rope in New Albany and eventually Fox Chase Farm before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1955. In 1958 John married the love of his life, Rose Kathlyn Morris, of Quicks Bend. They just celebrated 63 happy years of marriage on Feb. 1, 2021. After marrying Rose, John ventured into trucking, starting with driving milk truck for A.B. Cole in Meshoppen before finally starting his own trucking company with several trucks and trailers, J. Huffman Trucking. After selling his business, he continued his love for trucking while hauling stone for NorthStar Stone in Meshoppen. He passed on his appreciation of hard work and taking care of his family to his three sons.
Once John retired, he kept busy with various hobbies: working with stone and wood, spending quality time with his family, camping, listening to country music with his wife, fishing, and making birdhouses and his famous redneck wind chimes that he donated to several local benefits. John also loved animals, especially his dog and best friend, Belle. He was a real prankster and jokester who loved to laugh and make everyone around him laugh as well.
John is survived by his wife, Rose; three sons, Jeffery J. (Amy) Huffman of Sugar Run, PA, Randy S. (Vonda) Huffman, of Laceyville, PA, and Tracy E. (Lesa) Huffman of Laceyville, PA; grandchildren, Christa, John, Adam, Paul, Tyler, Sara, and Randi Lynn; and several great grandchildren. John is also survived by many brothers in laws and sisters in laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alfred L. Huffman.
Calling hours will be held Friday, March 12 at Sheldon’s Funeral Home 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA from 4 — 7 PM. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 13 at the funeral home at 10:00 AM, conducted by Lay Minister and family friend, Vickie Ellis, of the Beaver Meadows Church. Military services will be conducted at the funeral home on Saturday morning preceding the funeral services, by the members of the Rought Hall Post No. 510 American Legion of Black Walnut, PA, the Dennis Strong Post No. 457 American Legion of Tunkhannock, PA, and the Endless Mountains Post No. 3583 V.F.W. of Mehoopany, PA. Those attending the services will be required to wear masks and abide to the social distancing recommendations.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rought Hall American Legion Post No. 510, 328 Old Rt6, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
