John Edward “J. Ed” Miller, 80, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
J. Ed was born in Towanda on April 16, 1939, the son of Charles E. Miller and Mary Finlan Miller. He was a graduate of St. Agnes High School, Towanda. Class of 1957, and served in the U.S. Navy for four years.
Following completion of his military service, J. Ed was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda until retirement. During their retirement years, J. Ed and his wife Mary Jo Mahoney Miller enjoyed traveling in their RV, having visited 48 contiguous U.S. states and three Canadian provinces before settling in Pahrump, Nevada. Following the passing of Mary Jo, he returned to Towanda to be near his family. J. Ed was an active communicant of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he served as lector and soloist as well as in other capacities. He assisted in various church events, bingo and the parish picnic, for many years. J. Ed was King Rex XIII of the Mardi Gras in 1982. After that, he always said 13 was his lucky number. J. Ed was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Franklin Engine Co. 1. Towanda, as well as the Towanda Ambulance Association, serving as a driver. While his kids were growing up, he served as a coach for both Little League Baseball and the Ponytail Softball League.
Surviving are, his daughters, Theresa Marie Saik, Ann Frances (Mark) Gregory and The Rev. Dr. Mary Catherine Miller (Rev. Ann Truitt). J. Ed is survived also by his grandchildren, Kiersten Marie (Jon-Luc) Packard, Kellie Ann Saik, and Sgt. Christopher David (Kiersten Lynn) Saik; great-grandchildren, Serenity Lynn Saik, Liam Roy Packard, Nicklas David Saik, and Skyler Ann Saik, Chace, Thaddaeus, and Emmit Conetto. He is also survived by his brother, Michael J. Miller Sr.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Miller; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Charles Meier; brother-in-law, John Young; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel Leo and Carol Mahoney II; nieces and nephews, Mark Miller, Leslie (Miller) Purser, Steve Miller, Dan Miller, Pete Miller; Debi (Young) Mauricio and Scott Young, Dr. Michael Miller, Jr., Maurie (Miller) McCorkle, Kathie Miller and C.B. Miller; as well as several cousins.
In addition to his parents, J. Ed was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mary Jo Mahoney Miller; daughter, Marguerite Miller; son, Timothy John Miller; sisters, Joanne Miller Young and Margaret E. “Peg” Miller; brother, Charles F. “Skip” Miller; sister-in-law, Sharon Palmer Miller; step mother, Florence Sullivan Miller; and nephew, Jeffrey Charles Miller.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pennsylvania. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Township, Pennsylvania.
Contributions in Ed’s memory may be directed to St. Joseph’s Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or to the Towanda Fire Department, 101 Elm Street, Towanda, PA 18848, in memory of John Edward Miller. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.