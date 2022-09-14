John Edward Sarnosky Senior, 78, of Stafford, Virginia passed away peacefully Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was born on August 8, 1944 in Meshoppen, PA of the late Walter Sarnosky Senior and Edna (Wandall) Sarnosky.
He graduated from Wyalusing High School in 1962. John retired from Procter & Gamble after over 30 years and served as the Township Supervisor of Mehoopany, PA. After retirement, he spent time with his son practicing his love for agriculture, growing a plentiful garden and maintaining the finest yard in the neighborhood.
John (“Cookie”) enjoyed fishing with his family and friends, hunting, and farming. He loved to watch the Green Bay Packers and talk about the infamous John Deere.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Linda) Sarnosky of Towanda, PA; five children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved parents and brother Walter Sarnosky Junior.
He is resting in peace in the hands of the Father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.