Mr. John Elliott Harned Sr., age 75, lifetime Herrickville resident, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit.
John was born on July 1, 1946, in Sayre, PA, a son of the late Bernard B. & Helen Elliott Harned. He graduated from Wyalusing High School, a member of the class of 1964. He married the former Janet I. Detrick of Quicks Bend on November 8, 1968.
After school he joined his father in operating the family dairy farm in Herrickville. He ran the farm for 20 years and then went to work for Arey Lumber, and then retired from Herrick Township.
He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and beloved daughters-in-law, who he loved like they were his own daughters. He liked fishing and telling jokes around the kitchen table. He was well known for his passion for cooking barbeque chicken, an event that was not to be missed by his friends and family.
Surviving:
Loving wife:
Janet Harned, Wyalusing Personal Care Home
Four sons and daughters-in-law:
Andrew Harned, Port Deposit, MD
Alec and Tonia Harned, Herrickville, PA
Curtis and Michelle Harned, Breinigsville, PA
John Harned Jr. and Jackey, Good Queens, NYC
Grandchildren
Savanna Cobb, Herrickville, PA
Rachel Cobb, Herrickville, PA
Finn Harned, NYC
Rowan Harned, NYC
Hunter Harned, Breinigsville, PA
Austin Harned, Breinigsville, PA
Great Grandchildren
Easton
Creu
Olivia
Sister and brother-in-law:
Mary Elizabeth and Walter Chappell, Dallas, PA
Brother-in-law:
Rodney “Keith” Detrick, Quick’s Bend, PA
Sister-in-law and brother-in-law:
Cheryl and Jack Keeney, Wyalusing, PA
Very Special nephews:
Mark and Tracey Chappell, Dallas, PA
Nick Snyder, Wyalusing, PA
Jay and Seana Chappell, Sweet Valley, PA
He is also survived by several cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by an infant brother, Paul Bernard Harned in 1942, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin P. and Viviene L. Hawkey Detrick, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kerry and Beverly Detrick.
Friends and family may call on Monday, May 16th, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date in the Merryall Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the HOPS Ambulance Association, Attn: Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
