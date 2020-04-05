John Elwyn Kipp Foster, lovingly known as Kipp, a lifelong resident of Towanda, found his peace the morning of March 31, 2020 at the age of 71, at the Bradford County Manor, following declining health.
Kipp was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on May 20, 1948, the son of George E Foster and Janice A Foster (Linn). Kipp grew up in the first ward, a place he was proud to call home. He attended Towanda High School, where he was an outstanding athlete and graduated with the class of 1966.
Upon graduation, Kipp enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Kipp possessed many God-given talents. He was a self-taught musician and was able to play any instrument he picked up. The piano was his love and passion, and jazz music was his thing. His favorite musician was Joe Zawinul. At the age of 16, he and some neighborhood boys formed a rock and roll band known as the No-ah Counts, later The Fairmun Brothers, and Lamoka.
He was also a talented artist who enjoyed drawing, painting and sculpting, he was also an avid reader and writer with an extensive vocabulary, and knowledge. He was known for being uniquely eccentric, a conversationalist that could turn a normal conversation into something you’re sure to remember, with a laugh you’d never forget.
Kipp is survived by his daughter, Juliann Michelle Foster of Gurnee, Illinois; brothers, Kurt Foster, Kris (Zanetta) Foster; and sister, Kim (Lorin) Bedford, all from Towanda; nieces and nephews, Kory Foster, Michael and Meredith Foster, Meggie (Nate) Townsand, Whitney Gregori and McKenzie Bedford.
He was predeceased by his parents.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, in Kipp’s memory. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, Pennsylvania, is assisting the Foster family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
