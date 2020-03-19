John F. Eden, 83, passed away in the early hours of March 17. John joined in the festivities enjoyed by the Irish around the world and being Irish himself he will join many comrades in the pleasures of this day.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1936 in Brooklyn, the son of Louis Eden and Mary Stanton. Growing up in Brooklyn, he enjoyed many of the experiences unique to New York at the time. Among them, he relished the retelling of his weekly Saturday walks to the local bakery to pick up two large loaves of Italian bread and walking home with a loaf tucked under each arm. Throughout his life his appetite of having a chunk of bread along with a bowl of marinated tomatoes stayed with him.
At 17 years old, he enlisted early with the Air Force and became an Air Force mechanic and tail gunner. Upon serving his country with pride, he returned to Brooklyn and began his long employment as a mechanic. He worked with Chrysler and Peugot for many years before going onto working for NYCTA. Upon retirement, he took great pleasure in the quieter life in Pennsylvania enjoying the life he always dreamed of. Being a gentleman farmer (as he called it) he spent many years raising many animals which gave him much pleasure and many challenges. He continued this up to the time he was no longer able to do so. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing whenever he had the time and watching Nascar races; as well as trips to his favorite place in New York.
He is survived by his wife, Jaye Eden of Rome; his children, Mary Rose and John Eden of Brooklyn, Nancy of Texas, Vincent and Melissa of Virginia, Anthony and Rachel of Troy, Francis of Rome, and Jean-Marie of Texas; and many grandchildren, Louis, Oscar, Vince, Lucas, Wyatt, and Kylee. In recent years, Kylee was the light of his life and gave him great joy sharing cookies and spending time with her Gampy. He is also survived by special friends, Debbie Ordish, Richard Klaty, Edie, Harold, and the entire Dandy crew. Mornings will never be the same for his special guardian, Peanut.
John overcame many challenges throughout his life which made him the proud, hardworking man who set many examples for his children and grandchildren to follow. He was truly loved and respected by his loved ones and will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to Guthrie Hospice, especially Suzanne, and Lehigh Valley Burn Center for their great care and compassion during this difficult time.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens.
