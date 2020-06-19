John F. Lee of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Wysox, Pennsylvania and Montoursville, Pennsylvania died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 after a brief illness.
John was born Nov. 5, 1953 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, son of Robert E. and Eleanor Woodruff Lee. John graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1971 and continued his career in business management at Williamsport School of Commerce. He was business manager at West Middleton, Canton Area, Montoursville, S. Williamsport and Octorara school districts.
John possessed a generous and loving personality, a sense of humor and was a friend to everyone he met. He especially loved his faith in our Lord and his family. He enjoyed playing golf and was a coach and referee for high school soccer. He was host to several members of the Crosscutters Baseball Team for several years. He also hosted a foreign exchange student from Norway while with the Montoursville School District, and traveled to Norway to meet his family. John enjoyed travel and visited several countries, the most important to him being Italy, where he attended mass with Pope John Paul II.
He was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and an “Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion” at “Our Lady of Angels” Catholic Church in Bradenton.
He is survived by his brothers, William C. (Dottie Jane) Lee of Clarksville, New Hampshire, Thomas B. Lee of Tawas City, Michigan; his sister, Helen L. Wilcox of North Port, Florida, his twin sister, Mary Secules of Zellwood, Florida; and his sister-in-law, Linda J. Lee of Valrico, Florida. He also leaves behind special nieces and nephews, whom he truly loved and treated as his own children, giving them advice when asked as well as tough love when needed.
He was predeceased in death by his parents; his brother, Robert L. Lee; his sister-in-law, Janette M. Lee; his brothers-in-law, William Secules and Michael J. Wilcox.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, W. Edwin Street in Williamsport, PA. John’s final resting place will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport.
